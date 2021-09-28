DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 5.6%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.80 and last traded at $61.07. Approximately 3,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,249,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

Several analysts recently commented on DLO shares. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

