Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Dillard’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

DDS stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $202.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,245. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $217.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

