Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $1.26 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Digital Ally had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 145.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Ally by 349.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Digital Ally by 1,203.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Digital Ally in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Ally during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

