Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ DGLY opened at $1.26 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Digital Ally had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 145.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
See Also: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.