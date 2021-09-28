Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Up 0.6%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42). 2,992,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 939,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.40 ($1.42).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

