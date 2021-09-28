DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,741 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after buying an additional 2,308,657 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 328,789 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,791,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,777,000 after purchasing an additional 466,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DRH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

