Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Diageo worth $59,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $190.75. 5,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.53. The stock has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

