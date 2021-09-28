Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Prudential stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 10,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,152. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,783,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 708,954.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prudential by 2,913.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 548,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 167,099 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

