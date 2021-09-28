Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,955 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $39,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

PKI stock opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.94 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average is $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

