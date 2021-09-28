Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 3,114.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796,161 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $36,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,933,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 761,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 374,946 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $911.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

