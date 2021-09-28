Deutsche Bank AG Has $36.10 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,075,998 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.41% of Juniper Networks worth $36,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

