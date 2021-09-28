Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4,917.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,597 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Post were worth $35,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 70.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth about $350,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Post by 7.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.