Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 978,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,378 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $42,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

