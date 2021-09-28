Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) Insider Nick Rodgers Acquires 2,100 Shares

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) insider Nick Rodgers purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £119.80 ($156.52) per share, with a total value of £251,580 ($328,690.88).

Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.55. The stock has a market cap of £71.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.65. Destiny Pharma plc has a one year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

