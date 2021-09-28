Desjardins Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$15.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRHLF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

