Dent (DENT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $92.31 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $445.54 million and $92.31 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00118779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00163873 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

DENT is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.