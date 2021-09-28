Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $9.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $10.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on DK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of DK stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

