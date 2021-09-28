Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Holdings Decreased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 45.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDF opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

