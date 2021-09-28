DeFiner (FIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $242,112.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and $242,112.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00122725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044030 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

