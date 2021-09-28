DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) Major Shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp Purchases 119,505 Shares

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) major shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp bought 119,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $1,306,189.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ DDMX opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

