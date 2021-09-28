Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 54.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 80.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

