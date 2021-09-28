Davis R M Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 18,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.37.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

