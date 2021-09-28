Davis R M Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 274,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

