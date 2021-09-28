Davis R M Inc. Buys 669 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.