Davis R M Inc. Buys 669 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
