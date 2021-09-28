Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Truist Securities

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DRI. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.13.

NYSE:DRI opened at $159.81 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.56.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,990 shares of company stock valued at $21,592,858 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

