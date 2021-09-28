Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

DRI stock opened at $159.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.82 and a 200 day moving average of $143.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,990 shares of company stock valued at $21,592,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.