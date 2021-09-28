DAOventures Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $188,480.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $188,480.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

