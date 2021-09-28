Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 777,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,727. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.