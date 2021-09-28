Cyclone Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.39 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $360.19 or 0.00860528 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $209,122.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001451 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 17,738 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

