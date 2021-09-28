Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.25. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.75. 273,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,984. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

