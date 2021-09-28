Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

CW opened at $127.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Curtiss-Wright stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

