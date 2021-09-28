CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 125.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CURI. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $584.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.37.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,721 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $16,361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 376,103 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

