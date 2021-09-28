Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE CRT opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.61% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.