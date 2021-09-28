Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE CRT opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $15.15.
Separately, TheStreet raised Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.
