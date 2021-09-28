Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Trading Down 4.1%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.15 and last traded at $60.30. 2,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

COIHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.6606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

