Critical Review: Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) vs. Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 34.35% 10.35% 1.40% Hanmi Financial 27.72% 11.95% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 7 0 2.88 Hanmi Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $91.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.57%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.10%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Hanmi Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 5.42 $312.32 million $4.30 22.15 Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 2.30 $42.20 million $1.38 14.51

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Hanmi Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

