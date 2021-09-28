Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

