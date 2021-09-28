Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post sales of $515.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $525.00 million and the lowest is $505.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $491.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

NYSE:CVA opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. Covanta has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Covanta by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

