Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.270-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $706 million-$708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.24 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $239.90 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total value of $139,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,113 shares of company stock valued at $38,461,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

