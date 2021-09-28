Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $452.59.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $460.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.