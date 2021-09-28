Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $452.59.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $460.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.01. The company has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.