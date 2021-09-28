COSOL Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:COS)

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06.

COSOL Company Profile

COSOL Limited provides information technology services in Australia. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems. The company also provides digital business solutions, including business process and strategic reviews; legacy data services; and data migration and ongoing support services to clients, as well as implements enterprise resource planning/ enterprise asset management solutions.

