CoreSite Realty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CoreSite Realty has a payout ratio of 246.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $141.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.22. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

