Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 7,287 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 77,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 67,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 51,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,779,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

