Copa (NYSE:CPA) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.33.

CPA opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Copa has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copa will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Copa by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

