CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

NYSE:CTK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 135,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.02. CooTek has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CooTek will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

