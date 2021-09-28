Contrasting Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) & Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Cabaletta Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 39.30 -$112.66 million ($1.08) -1.00 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -8.67

Cabaletta Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -851.65% 222.02% Cabaletta Bio N/A -35.71% -34.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 86.30%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

