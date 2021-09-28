Contrasting Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) & United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Internet and Bank of Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet 6.30% 7.10% 3.78% Bank of Communications 18.86% 9.49% 0.73%

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Internet and Bank of Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bank of Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

United Internet presently has a consensus target price of $40.98, suggesting a potential downside of 6.76%. Given United Internet’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United Internet is more favorable than Bank of Communications.

Volatility & Risk

United Internet has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Internet and Bank of Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $6.13 billion 1.34 $331.89 million $2.01 21.87 Bank of Communications $60.64 billion 0.72 $11.34 billion $3.59 4.09

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than United Internet. Bank of Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Internet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Communications beats United Internet on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. It also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, Websites, Web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. The company offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, winSIM, maxim, simplytel, DeutschlandSIM, PremiumSIM, and 1&1 versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, Strato, 1&1 IONOS, Fasthosts, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, it offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name. The company has operations in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico. United Internet AG was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand structured deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdrafts; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including forex deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, forex trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 245 branches and 3,025 banking outlets in Mainland China; 22 overseas branches and 68 overseas banking outlets, as well as representative offices in 17 countries. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

