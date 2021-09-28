Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 125.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Glaukos worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $99.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

