Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $133,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $431.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.61. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.