Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 82.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 405.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

