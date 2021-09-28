Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $270.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

